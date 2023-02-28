The Dennis M. O’Connor Library in Refugio is offering a new Phonics Fun series by award-winning author Brian P. Cleary.
Cleary uses his trademark wit and humor to engage emergent readers in the phonics-based books. Each book hones specific skills and builds readers’ confidence.
Children can read the books while learning about short vowel sounds with sentences that get more complex as they read.
Following are the selections available at the library:
• “The Hen in the Den”
• “The Herd in Third”
• “Jake Makes a Cake”
• “Mom Looks at the Books”
• “The Price of a Slice”
• “Reach for a Peach”
• “The Slug and the Pug”
• “The Witch Had an Itch”
The Dennis M. O’Connor Library, located at 815 Commerce Street in Refugio, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.