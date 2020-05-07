REFUGIO – The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library re-opened Friday, May 1, with continued “social distancing” measures.
These measures were put into place so the library can comply with Governor Greg Abbott’s Open Texas Guidelines-Phase 1.
In an effort to comply with these guidelines, and to continue to minimize risk among customers and staff during the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the library has taken the following actions, which became effective Friday, May 1, and will remain in effect until further notice:
• There will be a limit of 10 people allowed in the library. Patrons are asked to not linger in the library after conducting their business;
• Only two members per family at one time;
• There will be a limit of no more than three people at a time at the public computers (30 minute limitations may be enforced).
The library staff encourages any concerned customers, especially those who are elderly or at a higher risk of contracting the virus, to avoid visiting the library if they are feeling ill or concerned about potential exposure.
“If you feel ill, please do not make the effort to come to the library to return your materials,” said library director Tina McGuill.
The library is continuing to promote health and safety within its facilities by increasing its practices of cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.
Please note that the library is unable to comprehensively sanitize every single item that is checked out (books, movies, etc.), and as such, customers are advised to wash their hands after handling materials and avoid touching their faces.
As addressed in Governor Abbott’s Report to Open Texas: We must continue to follow these critical health guidelines:
• Stay home if you can.
• Wash hands often and for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, doorknobs, and other places touched often.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Continue to practice social distancing, avoid crowds and limit physical contact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends using simple cloth face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the virus.