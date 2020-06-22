REFUGIO – The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library, in partnership with the Refugio County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, is offering an alternative virtual summer reading challenge with “FRED: Families Reading Everyday”.
Developed by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, an educational agency affiliated with the Texas A&M System, FRED is designed to encourage parents to read to their children daily.
The purpose of FRED is to increase family involvement in children’s literacy development, improve the quality of family relationships and encourage healthy behaviors.
FRED is based on the belief that for children to reach their highest academic potential, parents must be actively involved in all aspects of their education and development.
This free program is open to youth of all ages. The program will run from Wednesday, July 1 through Monday, Aug. 31.
The registration period is from July 1 through Aug. 1.
Registration is done online at https://fch.tamu.edu/fred, and can be completed from a smart device or computer.
Instructions and a FRED Family Guide can be downloaded at https://www.dmopl.com/.
All children will receive a certificate upon completion of the program (generated by the online system).
For more information contact the library at 361 526-2608, or email tina.mcguill@co.refugio.tx.us.