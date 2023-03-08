Refugio mayor facing no opposition on May 6

Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes will run unopposed after no challengers filed for the position, which is up for reelection on May 6.
The deadline for candidates to file for the Town of Refugio mayor race and two alderman seats was 5 p.m. on Feb 17.
Incumbent Karen A. Watts will be challenged by Ixtlazihuatl (Lala) Vasquez for Place 1 on the council, and incumbent Lenny Anzaldua will face a challenge from Tiffany Weber Perez for Place 2.
Early voting will be held April 24-May 2 at the Refugio County Elections Administration Office, located at 414C N. Alamo Street in Refugio.
