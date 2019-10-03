REGIONAL – Small non-farm businesses in Refugio, Goliad, San Patricio, Aransas, Bee and Victoria counties are among those that are now eligible to apply for low- interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by adverse weather incidents that occurred in primary and neighboring counties in Texas, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center West.
SBA makes economic injury available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The declaration covering Refugio and neighboring counties was made on Sept. 9 due to the drought that began Aug. 27.
Small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disasters not occurred.
“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disasters only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate as low as 3.675 percent for businesses and 2.5 percent for private nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years, and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship,” Garfield said.
Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance.
Applicants may apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information on SBA disaster assistance.
The deadline to apply is May 11, 2020.