REFUGIO – On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Refugio Police Department executed two narcotics arrest/search warrants at two separate locations in Refugio.
At around 8:20 p.m., Refugio officers arrived at 205 Shelly Street where they executed the first search warrant.
While executing the search warrant, one suspect, Davin Henderson, 25, attempted to flee on foot.
After a three-block foot pursuit, Refugio police officers were able to catch up to Henderson and arrest him.
Police officers detained three suspects who were located inside of 205 Shelly Street.
The warranted search at 205 Shelly Street revealed digital scales, plastic zip lock baggies, marijuana, suspected THC oil, methamphetamine and a large bag of Epson salt.
Davin Henderson was subsequently charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (2nd degree felony), evading arrest/detention (Class A misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance (3rd degree felony).
Additionally, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Refugio police arrived at 905 West Houston Street Apartment No. 8 in Refugio and executed another arrest/search warrant.
As Refugio PD officers went into the residence, officers made contact with Erin Charlene Shaw, 29, Joseph Paul, 38, and two young children.
While conducting the warranted search at the above residence, police discovered a large number of drug paraphernalia items, including digital scales, plastic zip lock baggies, plastic canisters, razor blades and marijuana.
Also discovered were plastic baggies which contained a large rock like substance suspected of being crack cocaine and suspected THC vials.
Neither Erin Shaw nor Joseph Paul claimed ownership of all the contraband.
Erin Shaw and Joseph Paul were subsequently arrested and transported to the Refugio County Jail.
Erin Shaw and Joseph Paul were charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams (1st degree felony) and possession of controlled substance penalty group 2 (3rd degree felony). Erin Shaw and Joseph Paul were released to the custody of the Refugio County Jail officers for booking and processing.
The investigations began when numerous citizens complained about heavy traffic/activity coming in and out of these two residences.
A Refugio PD investigator then began monitoring the areas and conducted surveillance and gathered information.
Refugio PD investigators were able to acquire the two search warrants on Oct. 16 for the said residences.
“Drugs are a never ending challenge that law enforcement agencies throughout Texas will always face,” said Police Chief Enrique Diaz.
“There is no way to completely stop the egress and ingress of drugs, but the attempt still has to be made,” he said.
Diaz said residents are encouraged to contact the Refugio Police Department and report any suspicious activity around their neighborhoods.
“The Refugio Police Department wants to work with our communities and partnership together to make Refugio the safest place possible,” he said.