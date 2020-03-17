HOUSTON – Winners from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2020 Quilt Contest were announced Monday, March 2.
Among those winners was Refugio resident, Shirley Hester, who received a white ribbon for her entry titled “My Texas.” Hester represented the Refugio County Area Go Texan Committee in the contest.
More than 60 entries were received from quilters who reside in the designated 68 Area Go Texan counties and Houston-area counties.
Ribbons were awarded in multiple categories, including Overall Best of Show, Best of Division, Best of Go Texan Award and Judges Choice.
The winning quilts will be showcased in NRG Center during the 2020 Rodeo, March 3-22.