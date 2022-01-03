After each decennial U.S. Census is taken, it sometimes becomes necessary to redistrict voter precincts to keep in line with the one person, one vote rule, depending on district growth or loss of population.
The Refugio Commissioners Court held a special meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss redistricting and decide on a plan for the new lines.
Frank Reilly, of Allison, Bass & Magee, LLP was retained by the county of Refugio to offer counsel on what may be the best course of action to take.
The Commissioners Court had met with Reilly prior to the meeting and had discussed and selected a plan that they felt worked best. The meeting would allow the public to comment on the redistricting plans.
The new lines they presented during the meeting moved voters from the other precincts to Precinct 4 to help balance voters amongst all four precincts.
There was some concern about gerrymandering, especially considering some of the jagged lines. However, Reilly explained that those lines in particular had been set at least as far back as 2011. It is not uncommon for lines to follow physical features such as rivers and highways.
Reilly reassured the public that population and county road mileage was the only concerns taken when redistricting. County road mileage does play a part in determining the budget of a precinct.
Richard Shaw, a member of the public, was concerned about the differences in road and maintenance budget and if there was an opportunity to balance that.
Shaw noted that the Commissioners Court only took the number of voters into account when redistricting, explaining that there was an opportunity to balance the budget.
The Commissioners Court determined that to do so would cut up the districts geographically. Such a situation is deemed to be a policy concern and is out of the scope of what the Commissioners Court was determining during that meeting.
The Commissioners Court also reassured Shaw and the public that the decision on where voter districts were moved did have a large amount of thought put into it.
The Commissioners Court then motioned to close the public hearing. This passed with no objections.
The Commissioners Court made a preliminary determination on redistricting with counsel from Reilly and determined to adopt the presented redistricting order for the 2022 primary election and all subsequent elections until the lines must be changed again.
After redistricting deliberation, the Commissioners Court discussed the continuing rental of the Refugio County Community Center while the Refugio County Dispatch Office is in operation at its current location within the Community Center.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Lee Wright, in an attempt to be in compliance with 911 services, stated that the community center should no longer be rented out publicly until dispatch is no longer in the building.
The Commissioners Court motioned to accept this compromise.
The meeting was adjourned with no further deliberation.
