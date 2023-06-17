Refugio’s Hesseltine receives SPEC scholarship

Refugio High School’s Caleb Hesseltine was one of 10 graduating seniors chosen to receive a $5,000 scholarship from San Patricio Electric Cooperative.
SPEC’s 2023 scholarship program was open to high school seniors in SPEC’s nine-county service area. The student’s parent or legal guardian had to be a member of the cooperative and receive SPEC service at the student’s primary address.
The scholarship will be paid over four semesters as long as the student meets the standards of the scholarship program.
Students must show they successfully completed a full-time course load of 12 semester hours or more and be enrolled as a full-time student with a maintained GPA of 2.5 or greater.
“We’re proud to continue investing in the future of our communities through our scholarship program,” said Ron Hughes, general manager at SPEC. “It’s our hope that these bright students will complete their education and come back home to put their newfound knowledge and skills back into our communities, facilitating positive change and growth.”
The other recipients for SPEC’s 2023 scholarship program are Logan Dewald of Sinton High School; Saeleigh DuBose, Mary Grace Peters, Walker Rhodes and Jake Snider of George West High School; Hailey Eulenfeld of Orange Grove High School; Caleb McMullen and Clayton Russell of Beeville A.C. Jones High School; and Ella Nelson – Skidmore-Tynan High School.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•