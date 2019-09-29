Refugio’s Morgan Avery indicted

REFUGIO - Morgan Leland Avery, 39, of Refugio, was among 60 people who were indicted by a Refugio County grand jury recently.
Avery is charged with felony burglary of a building.
The indictment states that he on or about May 8 “intentionally and knowingly entered a building not then open to the public.”
The building belonged to the Refugio school district, and Avery was charged with “intent to commit theft.”
If convicted, he could receive 180 days to two years in prison and be fined up to $10,000.
Avery is set to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 24th Judicial District Courtroom in the Refugio County Courthouse.
Other felony indictments are:
Christopher Castillo, 25, of Refugio – abandonment endangering a child.
Emily Howard Crane, 47, of Refugio – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Memphis John Fontenot, 38, of Harlingen – possession of a controlled substance.
Eliud Flores Franco, 28 – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Isaac Girdy, 62, of San Antonio – possession of a controlled substance.
Terrence Damion Glascow, 38, of Corpus Christi – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Christina Denise Gomez, 32, of Ingleside – possession of a controlled substance.
Jorge Luis Gonzales, 48 – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Chelsea Savannah Grimes, 21, of Spring – possession of a controlled substance.
Ricardo Gutierrez, 34 – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Michael Adam Kilroy, 34, of Houston – driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Shakuna Sherneka Marshall, 35, of Clinton, Mississippi – possession of a controlled substance.
Viviriana Martinez, 24, of Weslaco – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Alejandro Thomas Mendez, 32, of Alice – one count of tampering with a government record with intent to harm; one count of smuggling of persons.
Jacob Andrew Molina, 20, of Austin – one count of smuggling of persons; one count of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Christian Tyler Morales, 28, of Port Lavaca – possession of a controlled substance.
Emilio E. Morel, 56, of Houston – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Heather Lynn McDonald, 32, of San Antonio – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Oluwabusola Oyetunji, 26 – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
John Perry, 67, of Corpus Christi – one count of making a false statement to obtain property; one count of forgery against an elderly person.
Damien Scott Prince, 32, of Corpus Christi – manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
More indictments will be published in an upcoming edition of the Advance-Guard Press.
