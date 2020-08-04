REFUGIO – Quarterly brush and bulky waste collection for the town of Refugio is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 21.
Collection dates for residents who are on the regular Monday/Thursday weekly schedule will be the week of Aug. 10–14. Pickup for those on the Tuesday/Friday schedule will be the week of Aug. 17–21.
All items should be placed by the side of the road by Sunday of the designated collection week. Items placed outside after the collection time will not be collected. The trucks will not return to any specific street to make a second collection.
A maximum of six cubic yards (the size of a Volkswagen Jetta) of brush will be collected each quarter. Any amount over the limit will be tagged and left behind until the next collection.
All brush and bulky items must be placed together on the resident’s property near the curb in front of the home and away from power lines, telephone poles, meters, vehicles and fences. If a vehicle is near the brush/bulky pile at the time of collection those items will not be collected.
Trash bags cannot be mixed in with brush piles; they should be placed with normal trash collection.
Prohibited items include televisions larger than 32 inches, computers, tires, paint, construction materials and any hazardous household items. Residents should call Refugio City Hall at 361-526-5361 for information on how to safely discard those items.
Questions can be directed to Republic Service’s customer service department at 800-640-2014 or Refugio City Hall.