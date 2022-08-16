Refugio Specialty Clinic welcomes general surgeon

The Refugio Specialty Clinic will have a Victoria surgeon providing services to Refugio County residents each second Friday of the month.
Dr. Arturo Gonzalez, a general and bariatric surgeon with the DeTar Healthcare System, will begin seeing patients on Aug. 12.
“Dr. Gonzalez will provide general surgery services,” said Corey Wasicek, CEO of Refugio County Memorial Hospital. “He will perform surgeries in Victoria until we rebuild our surgical suite at the hospital that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.”
Gonzalez, a board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeon, specializes in minimally invasive procedures including robotic-assisted, laparoscopic surgery and endoscopy for the treatment of benign and malignant diseases, according to a DeTar Healthcare Systems news release.
Gonzalez has special interest in diseases of the upper gastrointestinal tract and the surgical management of morbid obesity (bariatric surgery). He has significant experience in the laparoscopic management of hernia, gallbladder, anti-reflux/GERD and colorectal disease.
Gonzalez joined DeTar Medical Group in 2020 after working in private practice in the Houston area. He received his medical degree from Autonomous University of Guadalajara, Mexico, and completed the medical internship program at Holy Mary Hospital in Guadalajara prior to entering the Rural Social Service in San Jose, Mexico.
In 2000, Gonzalez completed the general surgery program at Zaragoza Regional Hospital in Mexico City, followed by a fellowship in advanced laparoscopic surgery, and later he completed an internship and residency in general surgery at Methodist Hospital in Houston, where he later served as chief of general surgery.
Gonzalez is fluent in Spanish. Appointments and referrals may be made by calling 361-576-9342.
