REFUGIO – The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Refugio County cordially invites the public to attend a Local Working Group meeting.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 , at 603 E. Empresario Street in Refugio.
Field offices have begun gathering input on conservation issues and priorities for fiscal year 2021.
Local Work Groups offer a seat at the table for interested individuals and groups to advise NRCS on how best to set priorities and locally implement conservation programs.
The agenda of the meeting will update attendees on recent conservation efforts and will collect public input to help guide future conservation activities.
Current Farm Bill information will be provided along with details on obtaining federal technical and financial assistance to improve private land in Refugio County.
“Wildlife Habitat” will be a general topic of discussion led by local biologists.
Contact Will Blackwell at the Refugio USDA office at 361-526-2531, ext. 3, for information.