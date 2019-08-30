Refugio VFD annual fundraiser

REFUGIO – The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department will conduct its annual chicken fried steak dinner fundraiser from 11 am to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Our Lady of Refuge Church cafeteria. The meals, dine in or carry out, are $8. Tickets may be purchased from any RVFD member or at the door.
The fundraiser will support RVFD volunteers as they continue to work to recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.
“We have already been making great progress, but we still have a lot of projects to get back up and going. We appreciate all of the support we get from all our supporters,” said Assistant Fire Chief Marvin Null.