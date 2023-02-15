An Auxiliary in Ministry (AIM) rally will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Saints Memorial COGIC, located at 212 Barefield Street in Refugio.
Latest News
- County judge seeks clarity on vehicle-use guidelines
- Refugio car dealership owner turned big dreams into reality
- Called to be followers, not fans
- A mysterious visitor from interstellar space
- Top 5 Coastal Bend-area scams of 2022
- What? Ice fishing? In South Texas?
- Refugio County Fair homemaking pre-entry cards available
- Thank you from Samaritan’s Purse
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.