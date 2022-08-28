Hey folks, I pray that this letter finds you doing well, feeling well, and covered in the grace of our Lord Christ Jesus.
Janette and I are great. The heat is on, and our garden has just about fizzled out, except the okra. They like the heat.
I know a few people who are kinda like okra. They’re a little gooey with their emotions, gotta rough exterior, pop up where others don’t. They can handle the heat pretty good, and they get along with not much attention.
You know, I really like okra. Once you get over the slimy part, okra fits well in all the right places. You know all those social settings like fried for casual times, gumbo for the parties, stewed for those elegant settings or maybe just a jar of pickled when it’s just you and you want to keep things simple.
Heck, okra’s good right off the plant if it doesn’t get too big. Then it gets tough and not so nice.
Okra doesn’t make any claims about itself. It is what it is. You either like it or you don’t. But if you give it a little time, you may come to enjoy it.
That’s the way I was with green beans, not so much with Brussel sprouts and beets. I think I need a little more time. I can be around them but only from a distance.
I know a few people like them. I don’t really care for their taste, but I love them because they are made in the image of God.
People love me and I’ve done some things they didn’t like. Don’t tell anyone but it’s true, I know that I have rubbed a few folks the wrong way.
So what does God say about it? In Ephesians 4:1-6, God inspired Paul to pen it like this: “I therefore, the prisoner of the Lord, beseech you to walk worthy of the calling with which you were called,
“With all lowliness and gentleness, with longsuffering, bearing with one another in love,
“Endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace,
“There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called;
“One Lord, one faith, one baptism,
“One God and Father of all, who is above all.”
You see God has given us good advice – good advice from a good Father. God makes all things beautiful in His time.
The heat is on and a process of time is taking place. Not only is the temperature outside increasing, but the world is burning with sin and chaos. It’s hot.
Sin and chaos. What is going on? We have observed sin and chaos in the last 100 years like it was before the great flood of judgement in Noah’s day.
The Bible tells us in Matthew 24:36-44 that things will be now as in the days of Noah. Man’s chaos and sin warranted judgment and it came as a flood as man was living as if there was no God.
What am I getting at? Well simply this – life is short, there are no promises of tomorrow. Today we must love and forgive so that we may be forgiven.
The Lord will return when? Only the Father knows. And those vegetables we don’t like for one reason or another, we are called to love.
We may not like their politics, social skills, religious preference or maybe the truck they drive. We don’t have to be friends or buddies with them. We are called to love them as we love ourselves.
Plant yourself in God and let Jesus give your life increase as you bloom and grow where you are planted. Live and love, forgiving one another and live in peace.
May God bless you and keep you forever.