“Hurry up and wait!” I have never seen that sentiment posted in a hospital, but it should be.
I recently took a family member for a medical procedure. We arrived at the proper hour and were ushered into the preparation area.
All the usual questions were asked and appropriate answers given. Street clothes were exchanged for a hospital gown. Then the waiting game began.
Almost two hours passed before things got started. At least I wasn’t the one who hadn’t eaten for over 15 hours!
Why do we put up with waiting like that? We wouldn’t at a fast-food restaurant.
As I think about it, the answer has a lot to do with expertise and exclusivity. Not everyone can wield a scalpel or stitch a cut. Not every place can provide the sterile environment or equipment that are needed.
No, at those moments we will wait a long time so everything is done safely and well.
Let’s turn to another subject that has more in common with surgery than you might think: prayer. The Bible is full of promises that God hears his children and answers us.
He could choose to fulfill our requests like a genie – “Your wish is my command” and all that stuff. In other words, He is fully capable of working through miracles. Sometimes He does.
But for the most part, He chooses to answer our prayers through more ordinary means, the people around us, resources that are close at hand, and circumstances which we wouldn’t have eyes to see if we weren’t tuned into His leadership – things that have to be organized and directed and pulled together, starting when we first say, “God, please help me!”
Jesus hints at this reality when he says, “Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone?
“Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake?
“If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!” (Matthew 7:9-11)
Paul counsels in Philippians 4:6-7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.
“And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Put those together and a pattern emerges: God helps His children when they ask. He has your best in mind. But it might take some time to bring everything together.
You aren’t ordering a Quarter Pounder, after all. So you need to ask in faith, refuse to be anxious, and let the peace that trusts in Him guard your heart and mind until His answer comes.
He might keep you waiting a bit, but He will never let you down. Good things come to those who wait.
So take this lesson to heart. Hurry up and pray, then wait. God’s working on your request!