New Light Baptist Church installs new pastor

The Rev. Roy E. Oliver was installed as the new pastor of the New Light Baptist Church, in Woodsboro, during a special service held Sunday, Oct. 16.
The theme for the 3 p.m. service was “Hold on to God’s Unchanging Hand.” The guest preacher was the Rev. Samuel J. Sutton, pastor of the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, of Refugio. The Rev. Karl Combs, pastor of the St. Luke Baptist Church of Refugio, served as the master of ceremonies.
Soloists for the occasion were Laura Scott, Rev. Charles Bonner and Kianna Lott. The Angelic Gospel Mass Choir was the special musical guests.
Oliver had served in the position of interim pastor of New Light for approximately a year and two months before being elected pastor in July.
“There is a spiritual hunger that is taking place at New Light. The Holy Spirit is moving, even as I write this today. Lives are changing day by day and all that is happening in our lives at New Light, is being orchestrated by God. This I believe,” Oliver said.
Oliver, a Houston native with deep Refugio roots, was the first of four children born to Karl Edward Oliver, now deceased, and Mary Oliver. When he was only five or six months old, Oliver’s mother recalls the day God told her there was a calling on her son’s life.
As she looked at him, sitting in a high chair, with his head held high, she said, “I clearly heard God’s voice. I didn’t know how it would come to be; but, I knew that God had touched him spiritually to be used in God’s Kingdom.”
She didn’t know what that would ultimately mean for her son, but she accepted and believed the message from God.
Though she did not tell her son about the vision until much later, she and her husband made sure that Oliver, along with his siblings, received a strong faith-based Christian upbringing.
To help bring that to fruition, they relied heavily on the children’s paternal grandparents, Deacon K. J. Oliver and Katherine Oliver, a Sunday school teacher, who lived in Refugio.
“I knew his grandparents would be instrumental in teaching him the Word of God,” Mary Oliver said.
In fact, Mary Oliver credits her in-laws with helping the entire family to learn God’s Word and develop the relationships they have with God today.
During Oliver’s childhood, the family traveled from Houston to Refugio almost every weekend to visit and attend worship services with the senior Olivers at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church.
In addition, the children spent time with their grandparents during summer vacations. Oliver recalls those visits fondly and often speaks of the things his late grandparents taught him.
It was during one of those visits, at the age of 11, while attending a service at Mt. Pilgrim, that Oliver received the call to the Gospel ministry. He would later preach his first sermon at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Crystal City.
Oliver’s life had many twists and turns throughout the years. Eventually, as an adult, he returned to Refugio, this time to live.
He united with the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, where he taught the youth boy’s Sunday School class, sang in the choir and was an associate minister.
In later years, Oliver served as pastor of the Amazing Grace Community Church, in Woodsboro.
When asked what has brought him the most joy as a preacher of the gospel, Oliver responded, “Witnessing how the Word of God changes lives; how the Spirit of God guides us and how the hand of God heals our hearts.”
On a personal level, Oliver sees the biggest challenge facing him as a pastor is the need to be sober and vigilant on a daily basis while standing on the Word of God. This is made possible through prayer, not just for the church, but for himself as well.
From Oliver’s perspective, compassion, forgiveness, patience, peace, thankfulness, a willing spirit to help others in need and love for all children are crucial character traits for a pastor to exemplify.
“I love the sound of the babies in our services at New Light,” he said.
