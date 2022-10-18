Flashlight Friday is a reading incentive event at the Refugio Elementary School Library designed to promote independent reading for students in grades 2nd through 5th grade. It is a part of the school’s Renaissance Accelerated Reading Program.
Principal Olivia DeLeon schedules independent reading time into the school’s schedule for all grade levels. During that time, students can come to the library, check out books and read independently in their classroom.
Teachers monitor the students’ reading and pick a Student of the Week who is accomplishing their weekly reading goals.
The names of those students are sent to librarian Anna Garcia and are announced as part of each Monday morning’s announcements.
On Friday the students are invited to come to the library during their lunch period. They are given a flashlight and a great book. Each student then chooses a comfortable spot in the library and reads.
Garcia said, “They seem to really be enjoying this. Students stop me in the hallway to tell me they can’t wait to see me on Friday for Flashlight Friday!
Information submitted by Anna Garcia, RISD District Librarian