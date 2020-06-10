REFUGIO – Refugio Elementary School will be conducting registration for incoming pre-k and kindergarten students Monday, June 15 through Thursday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parents are asked to pick up the Pre-K/Kinder registration packet from the elementary office.
The packet can be completed at home and returned through the RES drop-box located near the front entrance of the school.
Completed packets need to be returned by Monday, June 22.
Students who ended the 2019-20 school year at RES as a pre-k student will automatically be registered as a kindergarten student for the upcoming school year. There is no need to re-register them.