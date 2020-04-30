BAYSIDE – “Slowly I turn, step by step, inch by inch”—words the Wood Mansion in Bayside would say if it could speak.
A crew from Ram House Movers in Sinton began work to straighten the west wing of the historic 1875 mansion on Tuesday, April 14.
Over two days, Ram Movers was able to move the leaning structure four degrees, according to Lilly Wilkinson, owner of the moving company. Now, she said she is letting the structure rest and get used to its new angle for a couple of days before resuming the straightening.
The Wood Mansion’s west wing was off plumb by eight degrees thanks to Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
Owner Jon Breeden was there to see his beloved house on its way to restoration. He said he was extremely excited that the house was being straightened, and he looks forward to that portion of the project wrapped up so he can have a new roof installed.
Naturally, Breeden cut off communication with friends and loved ones while the work was getting started.
“I thank you for your patience with me. The Wood Mansion means a great deal to me and my late brother Noah Breeden, who I know is looking down right now with a big smile on his face,” he said.
“Being happy with myself and my family, accomplishing great things in life was never our struggle. Not intending to come across any certain way, we just found great joy in trying to take the impossible and turn it into something people could not imagine,” he added.
Breeden’s ultimate goal is to make the historic Wood Mansion open to the public and self-sustaining.
On the first floor, a museum is planned, as well as Bayside Historical Society offices, banquet room and kitchen. The second floor would be divided into Airbnb rentals that would help pay for everyday maintenance and upkeep.
“This week, the Wood Mansion with the help of great people and something from above moved in the right direction about 6 inches. We will straighten this historic landmark and educate people on the great history of Texas through this property. There is a piece of history here more than a house, more than a man, and it started a very long time ago. I’m no historian, but I have learned to put experts around myself to do what they do best,” Breeden said.
The Wood Mansion was awarded a $250,000 non-matching grant from the Texas Historical Commission, and Breeden is hoping that money will cover the straightening and new roof.
Breeden’s wife’s cousin Michael Chiappini also was on hand to check the project’s progress, as was one of Breeden’s sons, Jesse.
“The straightening should take about five (working) days,” Chiappini said, smiling.
Breeden initially said the entire restoration would take five years. The project is in its second year.
“The great people of Texas will end up seeing something beautiful here,” Breeden said.