RHS band students make beautiful music at contest

Refugio High School band students competed at the Region 14 UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest, held in Robstown on Feb. 23.
The flute trio, made up of Angelica Lopez, Lyndzi Baltazar and Andrea Lara, received a rating of excellent. The judge made many positive comments about their musicianship.
Marimba soloist Rieve Garza and saxophone quartet members Rylan Garza, Thor Bass, Luke Lampert and Hunter Carroll all received a superior rating and have qualified for the all-state solo & ensemble competition to be held in May.
“These students’ achievements represent countless hours of solo and ensemble work outside of the classroom. They represented themselves and the school very well, and I am very proud of what they have accomplished,” said Ted Buhrts, RISD band director.
Information submitted by Ted Buhrts, RISD band director