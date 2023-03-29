RHS coach honored at Texas Capitol

Refugio football coach Jason Herring learned minutes before he was to be honored on the Texas Senate floor at the State Capitol on March 7 that he wasn’t dressed for the occasion.
“I didn’t know I had to wear a suit,” Herring said. “I was told to dress like I do when I go to church. I always wear khakis with a button-down polo shirt.”
The crisis was averted when a jacket and tie were made available for Herring.
“The jacket was a little short to be honest with you,” Herring said.
Nevertheless, Herring was honored on the floor with a resolution signed by State Representative J.M. Lozano for “outstanding achievements as a coach and civic leader.”
“It’s a huge honor, but it’s hard for me to talk about it, because I don’t ever want it to be about me,” said Herring, who has guided Refugio teams to three state championships. “I want it to be about us. I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you that it means the world to me. It does. Anytime we get into whatever profession we get into, we don’t want to fail. We want to be successful. That’s what life’s about. That’s what you preach to your kids. So on a personal level, I’m super, super proud.”
Herring has led eight teams to the state championship game – seven at Refugio and one at Sonora. He guided Sonora to the 2000 Class 2A Division II title before getting championship rings in 2011, 2016 and 2019 at Refugio.
Herring’s 25-year record as a head coach is 282-60. His record at Refugio is 212-21, and his Bobcats have reached the regional championship game each season in his 16 years at the school.
Last season, Herring took a team made up mostly of underclassmen to the Class 2A Division I title game.
“I’ve been so blessed with great kids and great administrations, school boards, superintendents, principals, assistant coaches,” Herring said. “People have no idea how fortunate we are in Refugio with our setup. We don’t have to battle near what 95% of other schools have to battle. There are no roadblocks. I just happen to be the one the Good Lord allowed to be in charge.”
The resolution also honored Herring for his “contributions to relief efforts in Refugio in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey” and for his “inspiring record of service.”
“It was amazing the detail of the proclamation,” Herring said. “They had to do some studying, because they didn’t interview me or ask me for any of that information.”
Herring had to give back the jacket and tie.
“I would have been OK with sitting up in the balcony,” Herring said. “The championships are awesome and God has blessed me far more than I deserve. What I appreciate most is the consistency of our program. It shows we’re doing it right.”
