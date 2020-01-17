VICTORIA – The Link, a Christian based organization based in Victoria, will sponsor an event for high school students at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Sun Valley Ranch.
The organization is made up of community and church leaders and business owners in Victoria. Katie Green, leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization at Refugio High School, is a committee member.
The FCA of Refugio High School is participating in the event which is open to all high school students (grades 9-12) in the crossroads area; this includes Goliad, Woodsboro, Austwell-Tivoli and Refugio.
This is the second year for the event to be held. It will include guest speakers, performers, music, food and door prizes.
Some food items will be provided and others will be available to purchase.
Refugio High School will provide transportation for area students who want to attend.
“Last year RHS provided transportation for 50 students,” Green said.
Those needing transportation can contact Green at 361-816-0321.