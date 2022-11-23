RHS grad excited to serve to county

Dr. Jacob Cobb always wanted to come back home.
Cobb will get the opportunity twice a month when he will be offering his obstetrician services at the Refugio County Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic.
“One of the goals I have always had was to get back close to home and serve the community that raised me,” said Cobb, a 2009 graduate of Refugio High School.
Cobb will begin seeing patients from 1 to 4 p.m. on the third and fourth Wednesdays of every month starting in November.
Refugio County Memorial Hospital had not had an obstetrician since 2015.
“Over the years we have had many emergent births here at our emergency room,” said Refugio County Memorial Hospital CEO Corey Wasicek. “Many of these mothers when asked if they had routine OB care stated they did not. Barriers to obtaining OB care were noted to be inability to obtain transportation or pay for gas to outside counties to have consistent prenatal care.”
“My goal, after speaking with Mr. Wasicek, is to keep people in Refugio County for as much as the pregnancy as possible,” Cobb said. “Currently, a large portion of the people in Refugio County receive prenatal care in Corpus Christi. I wanted to provide an alternative option.”
Cobb, who is also fluent in Spanish, said he will be able to provide routine prenatal care and referrals. Lab work, routine ultrasounds and regular checkups will be available.
“One thing that is really important for patients to understand is that we’re not delivering patients at Refugio County Memorial right now,” Cobb said. “The hospital does not have that kind of support to provide that type of care.”
Cobb, who graduated from Texas A&M University School of Medicine in College Station, will also be able to assist with high-risk pregnancies.
“I’ve received training and I am capable of managing high-risk pregnancies from advanced maternal age, diabetes, blood-pressure problems, twin pregnancies and many different conditions,” Cobb said. “I also have a referral network in place to be able if needed get consultants with maternal fetal medicine.”
Cobb practices family medicine and obstetrics at American Regional Health Center in Victoria.
“People have reached out to me and said they are very excited to have this service back in the community,” Cobb said. “They see a real need. I’m thankful for the hard work that has been done by the hospital as well as all of my partners at the clinic for allowing me to do this.”