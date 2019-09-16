REFUGIO – The Refugio High School classes of 1965-73 will host a multi-class reunion Oct. 11-13.
Alumni from those classes are encouraged to attend. There is no cover charge for attending; however, donations at each event will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday Oct. 11, following the Bobcat’s football game, there will be a reunion mixer from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Refugio County Community Center.
The events of Saturday Oct 12 begin with reunion golf in Goliad with a 9 a.m. tee time. The class of 1969 will conduct a special 50th reunion get together at A Little ‘Britt’ of Heaven (downtown Refugio) from 1 to 4 p.m. A reunion party is scheduled from 7 p.m. to midnight at Padilla Hall (rodeo grounds).
A catered dinner will be served from 7 to 8 p.m. Music will be provided by the Oh So Good band with guest appearances from the Dimensions and Portly Dragons until 11 p.m.
Non-reunion attendees will be allowed admission, after 8 p.m., as seating and space availability allows.
The reunion weekend will conclude with a gathering from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Dairy Queen.
Contact Mark Richardson, class of 1970, at markrich51@yahoo.com for information.