REFUGIO – The Refugio High School classes of 1965-73 will host a multi-class reunion Oct. 11-13.

Alumni from those classes are encouraged to attend. There is no cover charge for attending; however, donations at each event will be accepted and appreciated.

Friday Oct. 11, following the Bobcat’s football game, there will be a reunion mixer from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Refugio County Community Center. 

The events of Saturday Oct 12 begin with reunion golf in Goliad with a 9 a.m. tee time. The class of 1969 will conduct a special 50th reunion get together at A Little ‘Britt’ of Heaven (downtown Refugio) from 1 to 4 p.m. A reunion party is scheduled from 7 p.m. to midnight at Padilla Hall (rodeo grounds). 

A catered dinner will be served from 7 to 8 p.m. Music will be provided by  the Oh So Good band  with guest appearances from the Dimensions and Portly Dragons until 11 p.m.

Non-reunion attendees will be allowed admission, after 8 p.m., as seating and space availability allows.

The reunion weekend will conclude with a gathering from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Dairy Queen.

Contact Mark Richardson, class of 1970, at markrich51@yahoo.com for information.