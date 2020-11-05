REFUGIO – In a year afflicted with plenty of difficulties caused by COVID-19 and its impact on education, Refugio Independent School District’s Board of Trustees and staff took time to celebrate the impact of their school leaders and also those who have made big financial donations.
In honor of National Principal Month, the board recognized the efforts of elementary Principal Twyla Thomas, junior high Principal Chris Hawthorne and high school Principal Brandon Duncan at their Oct. 22 meeting.
The board also officially received a check for $29,950 from the Refugio Education Foundation’s first round of grants for classrom innovation projects requested by the district’s teachers for the 2020-21 school year.
Foundation President Roz Keck said the organiation hopes to be able to continue to make a positive impact on the district’s learning environment.
“My plan for next year is to come back with an amount that is at least equal to what we were able to do this year — hopefully more,” she said.
