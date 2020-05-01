REFUGIO – Graduation, grading policies and construction were at the top of the agenda for the Refugio Independent School District Board of Trustees during their April meeting.
While campuses will remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus response, students, teachers, administrators and staff are keeping the learning process going with an emphasis on distance learning.
Construction crews have taken advantage of the kind of access to school buildings which they usually only have during the summer, spring break or winter break.
“Right now, we have construction in five different locations,” said RISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales. “We will be able to get a lot of work done with the campuses closed.”
Work is underway at the science labs, the distance learning center and even the parking lot.
While in-person meetings are limited due to social distancing requirements, “we’ve been able to meet regularly through Zoom (a web-based program) and had a design team that has consisted of teachers, administrators, students and parents,” Gonzales said. “We are getting a lot of different ideas, and it has been a good, open dialogue.”
She said work is also proceeding in the district’s wood and metal workshops.
A representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is helping to oversee much of the construction work made necessary because of Hurricane Harvey “has been pushing the work in the parking lot really hard and is looking out for us,” Gonzales said, adding that FEMA is paying for that project.
Repairs of Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium are on hold while district officials await a meeting with a potential donor.
“That’s still on the back burner,” Gonzales said. “We will have a meeting in the future.”
Plans for graduation remain uncertain, but Gonzales said she does not want to delay ceremonies until July as Corpus Christi ISD has chosen to do.
Among the options the board discussed were a drive-through ceremony, a ceremony that would be broadcast via streaming video in which the valedictorian and salutatorian would give their speeches and possibly a parade that would showcase graduating seniors.
One option discussed was having seniors come to the school individually with a few of their family members while a videographer recorded the event.
The board took no action on alternative graduation possibilities, because Gonzales said she wants to poll graduating seniors on what they would like to do.
“One thing I don’t want to do is to delay the ceremonies, because we don’t know what the future holds,” Gonzales said, adding that she would not want students to have ceremonies delayed only to find they are unable to have a traditional graduation ceremony anyway.
Board President Andy Rocha agreed and added that during the summer months following the end of school, students who had graduated would likely disperse to pursue jobs or college opportunities or to begin military service.
The board approved a proposed grading plan for the elementary, as well as secondary school students.
Elementary and junior high students will be graded on a pass-fail basis for the final six weeks, with “every opportunity offered” to make sure the students do not receive failing grades. Those who need to complete coursework in order to pass will have the opportunity through summer school.
Rocha asked if the district had money set aside for summer school, and Gonzales said it does, and because the classes will likely continue to be via the internet, the cost will likely be lower than with a more traditional setting.
High school students will continue to receive more traditional grades, and teachers will determine the number of assignments and how much those assignments count toward their final grade.
Gonzales said high school students couldn’t be graded on a pass-fail basis because of the need to calculate grade point averages.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.