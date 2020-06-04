REFUGIO – Construction to repair the damage caused nearly three years ago by Hurricane Harvey continues for the Refugio Independent School District, and the RISD Board of Trustees got an update on the process during a recent school board meeting.
Jay Boynton, managing partner for Boynton, Williams & Associates, said that while students may not be attending classes, there is a lot happening on the district’s campuses.
“There are a lot of activities going on on campus,” he said. “Improvements are being made to drainage around the tennis court, and there are structural improvements to the parking lot. There is also work being done at the distance learning center and metal shop.”
The work at the distance learning center is now at the painting stage, Boynton said, while work is also in progress at the practice gyms and competition gym.
A concession stand has been completed with windows nearby that allow views into the gymnasium from the lobby.
Work in the metal and wood shop areas continues to indicate “high air quality as far as asbestos removal,” Boynton said. “We are working to reach the point where this will be a completely asbestos-free campus.”
Outside canopies covering sidewalks will help protect students from the elements as they travel from one area of the campus to another outdoors, and there will also be new sidewalks for the students.
“Beyond that, we are still dealing with FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) and insurance (to cover costs),” Boynton said. “We are seeing some encouraging information from FEMA, but insurance is still dragging their feet. They are slow playing it, and it is somewhat disgusting.”
Campus updates
Refugio High School Principal Brandon Duncan said summer school will be done through Odyssey computer programming.
New junior high Principal Chris Hawthorne said she is excited about plans for the junior high.
“The kids need their own campus and their own identity,” she said. “We are outlining where classes are going to be. We will try to make sure we keep the sixth- and seventh-graders in the junior high building so they’ve won’t have to move back and forth between campuses so much. Eighth-graders will have to travel between campuses because they share some classes with the high school.”
Hawthorne said it is likely the junior high will keep the same schedule as the high school.
“We’re glad to have you and ready to get things going at the junior high,” Superintendent Melissa Gonzales told Hawthorne.
Elementary Principal Twyla Thomas said staff members are doing a campus needs assessment, and there are plans are to hold summer school for three weeks, from July 20 through Aug. 7.
“Those classes are already limited to 10 or less students, and we will make sure there is social distancing with desks spread out,” Thomas said. “We will also have virtual options (online) for parents who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face classes with the teacher and other students.”
Education foundation
Gonzales said the Refugio Education Foundation is off to a great start and is beginning the first round of the grant process to fund innovative learning experiences for students in the classroom.
“That’s the whole purpose of the foundation,” she said.
When she was still in the classroom, Hawthorne had requested virtual reality goggles for students — which can be used in a number of different classrooms and applications, Gonzales said.
“That can benefit kids in a lot of different subjects,” she said. “It’s something the district can’t afford but that the education foundation could purchase.”
In other action, the board:
• Scheduled the next regular meeting for Thursday, June 25.
• Authorized a payment to Boynton and Associates for $67,347.
• Approved change orders for gym repairs for $25,770.64, additional repairs and sidewalk/covered walkway installation for $480,715.75, additions to the distance learning center for $37,202.95 and additional work at the DLC for $306,984.88.
• Added a holiday on July 3 that will benefit maintenance workers and custodial staff.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.