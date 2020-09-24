REFUGIO – With a low estimated cost of $1.5 million for repairs and potential cost of $5 million for replacement, making the necessary fix at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium comes with a hefty price tag. Coming closer on a decision on which route to take — and how to pay for it — was a topic of recent discussion for the Refugio Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.
Although this is a more complicated challenge than the Bobcats face on the football field, a decision is needed to ensure the school can host fans at future home games. Unsafe conditions at the stadium have meant that all the Bobcats 2020 games are road contests.
Jay Boynton with Boynton Williams and Associates said the district could receive bids later this month, and that, in the best case scenario, construction would start in a few months.
The most expensive option would be new construction to replace the stadium which was built in 1955, but going with a cheaper fix might only be putting a Band-Aid on the problem and require more expensive remedies in the near future, architects have said.
Making sure all the necessary bidding requirements are met and then lining up the contractor will take several months.
“It would take roughly six months from the time of the start of construction (from the beginning of the approval process),” Boynton told trustees, which could mean the stadium will not be ready for the start of the 2021 football season.
“Whatever decision y’all make, the clock is ticking,” Boynton said.
Board President Andy Rocha asked about a timeline for the project.
“From beginning to end we’re looking at a year?” he asked.
“Yes — that’s the worst case scenario, but with new construction it’s a year at best,” Boynton said.
If new construction is the option chosen, Boynton recommended that the visitor seating be reconfigured in order for additional lanes to be added to the track.
Board Secretary Jorge Jaso said making sure the right decision is made regarding the track is important.
“This is a golden opportunity for us to do it right and not have any problems,” Jaso said, adding that the track has required replacement a few times previously.
“The thickness of the track surface determines the cost of the track,” Boynton said. “There are two or three levels of surface you can go to.”
Rocha said important information has been gathered, and now the district needed to determine how to pay for stadium work.
“We have a general idea of the cost of repairs and new construction, and now we have to decide how we’re going to finance it,” Rocha said.
“It will take three months from the time you advertise it to get the bids,” Boynton said. “Reconstruction and patching (if the repair option is chosen) is tedious work, and it might save a month (as opposed to new construction).
“Mrs. (Melissa) Gonzales (the RISD superintendent) and I talked about it and want to make sure you not only understand the cost but the timeline.”
Gonzales said it’s vital that board members have all the needed information to make their decision.
“Our goal is to provide you with all the information so you can go forward,” she said. “How are we going to pay for it? That’s a huge concern for me and for Lisa (Herring, the director of finance and accountability for the district).”
Rocha said it was important for the board to further study and consider the issue before a decision is made.
“We’ll need to take some more time to figure out how we’ll finance it,” Rocha said. “We’re looking at a two-year timeframe for construction.”