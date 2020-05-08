REFUGIO – Cars driven by Refugio Independent School District teachers, administrators and staff paraded through the streets of Refugio on April 24 to offer encouragement to students. Although online work continues, school buildings statewide have been closed since spring break because of COVID-19 concerns. The parade was a way for RISD employees to let students know they are appreciated and missed.
