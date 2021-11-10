The Refugio Lions Club will host a Veterans Day luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Refugio County Expo Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunch will be barbecue chicken with sides and dessert. Local businesses have also generously donated items for door prizes.
The event will feature guest speakers James Doty, Refugio County Veterans Service officer, and a representative from the Gulf Bend Center. Doty will address the latest updates regarding veterans affairs and the Gulf Bend speaker will present information for mental health and assistance specifically designed for veteran issues.
“We are really excited to offer this event to honor the service and sacrifices of our Refugio County veterans. It is a way we can show veterans our support and gratitude,” said Lions Club member and veteran, Jeff Steele.
“We invite all Refugio County veterans to attend on Veterans Day.”