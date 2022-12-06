Road closures coming in Refugio County

AEP Texas crews are planning to install new wires along a power line route in Refugio County. The upcoming wire pulling activities require crews to temporarily close area road crossings December 7-10.
The road closures will take place approximately 8.5 miles from the U.S. Highway 77 and FM 774 intersection.
Crews plan to work between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reduce inconveniences for motorists as much as possible. All schedules are dependent on weather.
Drivers can expect to see construction signage and flaggers near the worksite, where crews will be using utility trucks and other heavy equipment to position and install the wires. This work supports electric transmission improvements in the area and ensures safe, reliable power for area customers.