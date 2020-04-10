REFUGIO – Roadwork is underway as part of a $4 million effort to repave U.S. Highway 77 and Farm-to-Market Road 774 in Refugio.
The first step involves pavement improvements to intersections and traffic signal work at six city streets that intersect U.S. 77 in Refugio, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The final stage involves the milling and repaving of U.S. 77 from the Mission River bridge on the south side of the city to Houston Street on the north end and the milling and repaving of FM 774 from U.S. 77 to FM 2678. The repaving phase is estimated to begin in mid-April. All work is weather permitting. The first stage will require closure of city streets where they intersect U.S. 77 while work is under way at that location. Detours will be in place. While disruptions to traffic flow on U.S. 77 are expected to be minimal, motorists will be unable to turn onto or off of U.S. 77 where the intersection work is taking place, according to the transportation department. The contractor, Hunter Industries, estimates city streets at the intersections are to be closed for no more than seven days. Work for the intersections in each sequence will be done at the same time. The sequence of work for the intersections that connect to U.S. 77 is:
Sequence 1
• Ymbacion Street, west side of U.S. 77
• Common Street, west side
Sequence 2
• Plasuela Street, east side
• Depot Street, west side
Sequence 3
• Plasuela Street, west side
• Depot Street, east side
In a statement, the transportation department urged motorists to slow down in the work zone and to follow all traffic control instructions.