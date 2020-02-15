REFUGIO - Local residents know The (Antique) Station well, driving by every day on bustling Highway 77 through town.
For those who are visitors to the area or just passing through, seeing the many unique sculptures brings smiles, wide-eyed stares and maybe a chuckle of appreciation.
Whether it’s the towering Big Foot hanging on the fence, the unusual longhorn barbecue pit, metal horned toads, flamingoes or dachshunds or a chair seemingly built for a giant, no one can accuse Jeff Brittain’s business of being dull.
Since 2003 the curio shop has attracted customers from nearby communities or places thousands of miles away — some from as far away as Canada, Ukraine and Germany.
While locals may be well accustomed to the unusual array of items beckoning to passerby, those driving past The Station for the first time can’t help but be astonished.
It’s that splash of quirky and fun that draws people to stop and shop.
“When I was in the oilfield business, this was my hobby,” Brittain said. “I would get a couple days off and go around picking up antiques and unusual items.
“After 31 years in the oilfield business, I was able to make this my hobby full-time, and it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of people, and that’s my favorite part of it.”
Brittan said he was able to buy the old Gulf gas station where his business is located and he never looked back. The gas station was built of cinder blocks in 1938 and stood there for almost 80 years “until Hurricane Harvey took care of that for me.”
The devastating 2017 storm wiped out much of Brittain’s property, including a lot of the antiques he had gathered there.
But determined not to let the hurricane drive him out of business, Brittain rebuilt what he could — although the storm did end up changing the name of the business — sort of.
“I used to have three signs up,” he said. “The hurricane destroyed the one on top that said ‘antique’ and the one below that said ‘good junk.’ Only the one in the middle was left, so now it’s just ‘The Station.’”
Brittain has long ties to the area. His parents lived in the Live Oak County community of Oakville in a white frame house across from the historic Oakville Jail. His grandparents also lived in Live Oak County in George West.
He moved with his parents to Lubbock when he was a child and then was tapped to serve in Vietnam.
“I’ve been around the world two or three times in the military,” Brittain said, adding the unusual items he would see in exotic places piqued his interest and sparked his longtime hobby of collecting “good junk.”
“I graduated in 1968 and the Army needed folks,” he said. “I served as an infantry mortarman. I joined up and before I knew it, I was in the jungle (in Vietnam). I was there for 11 months, 24 days, eight hours and 25 minutes.
“I remember slogging through Vietnam in monsoon conditions. I got back to the states as soon as I could.”
When he returned, Brittain briefly lived with his parents before moving to his own place in George West. There, he met a woman from Refugio who became his wife, and the two moved to her hometown.
Brittain enjoyed unusual items, so he thought others would too, prompting him to open The Antique Station on Refugio’s busiest highway.
“I look for unusual items,” he said. “I go to Mexico every so often and buy pottery that is all Mexican made — very beautiful and colorful items. We like to offer items that you can’t just find anywhere.
“I estimate I get about 8 to 10 percent of my business from local customers. The rest are people just traveling through on 77.”
Brittain said he’s been in Refugio for 30 years, and has had his business since 2003.
“I sell stuff that people enjoying seeing,” Brittain said. “We have metal roadrunners, Big Foot, javelinas, horned toads ... My biggest sellers are the metal wiener dogs (dachsunds). I have some pink flamingoes and my wife had said they were the tackiest things she’d seen, but they are my second or third biggest sellers.
“When I opened here in July 2003, I never thought I’d be here this long, but cars keep stopping.”
The business is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Brittain said he once marketed items on eBay and had customers from as far away as England, France and Japan, but for now he just focuses on his roadside business in Refugio.
He said he is impressed by the creativity of the Mexican craftsmen who make many of the items for sale in his shop.
“I asked a guy in Mexico how people came up with all the ideas,” Brittain said. “He said, ‘Well, you drink a couple of cervezas (beers) and smoke a little of the wacky tobacky’ and you come up with all kinds of things.”
The big red chair out front that towers into the sky has attracted many visitors from outside the area.
“One 30-year-old young lady from Ukraine asked if she could drive up and have her picture taken in the big chair,” Brittain said.
“She had an aunt in the hospital in Corpus Christi who she was visiting and she said she had seen a picture of the chair in a travel brochure in Ukraine.
“That’s interesting, because I never sent any pictures to Ukraine. But she rented a car and drove up here just so she could get a picture in the chair.”
It’s those types of unusual items that keep customers flocking to the store.
“I’ve had a lot of people offer to buy the chair, but the first thing I tell them is there is no way they could get it in their pickup,” Brittain said.
Repeat customers are plentiful, but Brittain said he enjoys seeing new people stop in, as well.
“All the locals know I’m here, but it’s fun to get people who are passing through who see the store for the first time,” Brittain said.
A man from northern Michigan bought two longhorn barbecue pits and took them to within 35 miles of the border with Canada, Brittain said.
Brittain enjoys knowing that items from his shop are prominently displayed in homes and offices around the country and around the world.
“This isn’t work, this is something I enjoy,” Brittain said. “I don’t plan to stop anytime soon. As long as people keep coming in, we’ll keep offering them things they won’t find hardly anywhere else.
“It’s fun to talk to the people who come in. Since I retired from the oilfield, I feel like I haven’t really worked a day in my life.”
