Running the gamut

Kristi Linney Grimes grew up in Refugio and graduated from Refugio High School in 1987. She went on to earn a degree at the University of Texas, began her career, married and became the mother of three children.
Though she never ran track in high school, Grimes started running later in life, eventually competing in marathons.
She began distance running in the late 1990s, beginning with the Beach to Bay Marathon Relay held in Corpus Christi each May. Since then she has run the race several times.
“Back then, I could barely finish my leg of the relay, which was usually about four miles,” Grimes said. “I never thought I would later in life actually run a full marathon by myself.”
Grimes’ marathon journey began in early 2009 when she wanted to begin exercising to become more physically fit and lose some weight. Friends introduced her to a workout routine combining resistance/weight training, metabolic burst training and healthy eating.
“The metabolic burst part of the workout was where I started running,” she said. “A simple 30-minute workout – five-minute walking to warm up, 20 minutes on/off intensity (i.e. run one minute/walk one minute), five-minute walking to cool down.”
Grimes began to extend the distance she was running each week. Before long she was running 10 miles.
A neighbor, who was a marathon runner, inspired her to run her first full marathon (26.2 miles). A local running store in the community offered half and full marathon training programs. The programs provided weekly workouts. On Saturdays, Grimes went on runs with a pace group.
Her first race was the metroPCS Dallas White Rock Marathon (now called the BWM Dallas Marathon) in December 2009. Grimes admits she was excited, but nervous that she would not be able to finish the race. Her parents, Vincent and Nancy Linney of Refugio, as well as her husband, David, and their three children were there to support their favorite runner. She finished the race in 3 hours, 45 minutes and 53 seconds.
Grimes was pleased with her performance, but she was already setting her sights on something more. She wanted to run the Boston Marathon. To qualify for Boston that year, for her age group, Grimes needed to have finished the Dallas race in less than three hours and 50 minutes, which she had done. She had qualified to run the Boston Marathon with her first race.
Unfortunately, the next Boston Marathon, to be held in April of 2010, had already sold out a few weeks before Grimes ran in Dallas. She would have to wait until April 2011 for the next Boston Marathon, which she did. Since then, she has run the Boston Marathon multiple times.
A few weeks before her 50th birthday on Dec. 17, 2018, Grimes decided that she wanted to run a 50K (roughly 31 miles) to memorialize the occasion.
“There were no 50K races on that day or even near me over the prior weekend, so I made up my own route to run,” Grimes said.
To support her, a different group of friends ran various parts of the distance with her.
The now stronger, more-experienced runner was well on her way to completing all six of the Abbot World Major Marathons which are Boston, New York, Chicago, Berlin, London and Tokyo. After having completed the U.S.-based marathons she was contemplating whether she wanted to run the international races to become a Six Star Finisher.
The Six Star Medal honors the runners who complete all six major marathons. A group of running friends was preparing to run the Tokyo Marathon in 2019. Grimes decided that if she was going to go to Japan, she would rather do it with friends.
Grimes and seven of her friends were trained and ready to head to Tokyo. Then two weeks before their scheduled departure date, the Tokyo Marathon was canceled for all runners, except for a small group of elite runners, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled participants were allowed to defer their entries for a future Tokyo Marathon once Japan was open for trade.
In the meantime, Grimes ran in Berlin (fall of 2021) and London (spring of 2022). She only had Japan left to complete the six major marathons. Grimes saw her goal of being a Six Star finisher come to fruition when she and five of her friends completed the 2023 Tokyo Marathon in March of this year.
In addition to the six major marathons, Grimes has completed several other marathons throughout the years including the L.A. Marathon (Los Angeles to Santa Monica), TCS New York City Marathon, Marine Corp Marathon (Arlington, Va.), and the St. George Marathon (St. George, Utah). She has also run many distance runs and relays with friends. All of them have left her with precious memories.
Grimes intends to remain active for both her physical and mental health as long as she can. For now, she is focusing on completing shorter races like 5K, 10K and half marathons.
“I would love to run the Big Sur Marathon in California, so I won’t say ‘never’ again, but I think I am finished running marathons,” she said.
Grimes has advice for others.
“Whether you are young or old, I hope my story inspires others to start moving,” Grimes said. “You don’t need to get up and run a marathon to improve your mental and physical fitness, just insert purposeful movement into each day. Start with just a few minutes a day and see where it goes. Your body and mind will thank you.”
