Safety first

After the tragedy in Uvalde, where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed by a lone gunman who gained access inside the school, Refugio County school districts spent most of the summer increasing security measures in an attempt to prevent a similar incident occurring on one of their campuses.
Refugio, Woodsboro and Austwell-Tivoli school districts have worked with county emergency responders to increase preparedness and procedures.
Refugio ISD added a school resource officer and Austwell-Tivoli ISD has its first SRO on campus this academic year.
Woodsboro ISD hired an SRO in January and joined county law enforcement on a security walkthrough at its campuses on Aug. 1.
“Woodsboro ISD was excited to participate with the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office and Woodsboro Police Department to show the layout of our facilities to area law enforcement members and increase their familiarity with our facilities,” Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers said.
“We want the men and women who are called to respond to any incident to be comfortable with the layouts of our buildings and the staff members who work in the buildings. We had a great turnout and anticipate making this a normal part of our back-to-school practices.”
Refugio ISD recently entered an interlocal agreement with the town of Refugio to add a second school resource officer.
“This gives us a peace of mind knowing we’ll have an additional set of eyes on the campuses and another armed patrolman,” said Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales.
Gonzales said the SROs will rotate through the three campuses.
“I think it’s important for our students to get familiar with them,” Gonzales said. “They will also become familiar with the facilities, our students and staff.”
Gonzales said Refugio ISD considered requiring students to use clear backpacks.
“It was a unanimous decision of my leadership team not to recommend that to the board,” Gonzales said.
Refugio ISD’s newly formed safety and security committee held its first meeting on Aug. 1.
“There were 43 people who were invited and about 40 attended, so it was a great evening,” Gonzales said.
Shortly after the Uvalde incident, Gonzales sent out a survey questionnaire to all Refugio ISD staff to help identify security concerns.
“I got a lot of great information from that,” Gonzales said. “That’s how we began the process of identifying our needs. It was a true needs assessment. We have addressed each of the concerns to the best of our abilities.”
Gonzales said Refugio ISD has an architect working on securing perimeter fencing at the three campuses.
“We’re also adding secure vestibules at the junior high and elementary campuses where people enter the buildings,” Gonzales said. “We’re looking at bullet-resistant coating for windows, particularly at the elementary school. We are installing more card readers. We already have some great systems in place.”
Refugio ISD is also increasing security on its school buses.
“We are equipping our buses with wifi and eventually video surveillance,” Gonzales said.
Refugio ISD discussed the possibility of arming teachers and staff.
“We are exploring other avenues at this time,” Gonzales said. “We’re anxious to get the additional school resource officer and see where that takes us.”
