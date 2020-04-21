SAN ANTONIO – As the community is directed to stay home and work safe, the River Authority is coming up with innovative ways to educate and drive community appreciation for nature and the stewardship of the river through the development of two new virtual programs, “RIVER CAMP!” and “River Proud Rhythms.”
These new education and music listening offerings give the community access to environmental and river education content and the opportunity to enjoy sounds and stories by local musicians from the comfort of their own homes.
“Our staff has been focused on adapting and responding to the evolving needs of our community,” said Suzanne Scott, San Antonio River Authority General Manager.
“Traditionally, our education activities were based in nature and class settings, and we coordinated community events and gatherings at the parks we operate. Now that more families are restricted to staying at home, and many families are homeschooling, we are pleased to offer virtual ways to support and engage our constituents during this unique time.”
The RIVER CAMP! educational video series will be posted at 2 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter while schools are closed.
Parents and teachers looking for lessons to share with their students can also reference previous episodes anytime via the River Authority website under the Education tab.
The River Proud Rhythms virtual concert series launched Tuesday, April 7, featuring virtual outdoor music sessions by local musicians.
This series gives local performers the opportunity to entertain the community from their own backyards and share their personal connections to the San Antonio River, while the audience listens from the comfort of their home.
New music sessions will be posted weekly while the stay at home orders due to COVID-19 are in effect.