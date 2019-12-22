Santa visits elementary Contributed information Dec 22, 2019 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Richard Fierova photo Olivia Vasquez gives Santa Claus a big hug during his visit to Woodsboro Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Santa visits Elementary School Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro Elementary School sisters Aria (left) and Paislee Tuttle get a chance to talk with Santa Claus during his visit to the school Wednesday, Dec. 4. Richard Fierova photo Miles Minshew shares a laugh with Santa Claus during Santa's visit to Woodsboro Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Richard Fierova photo Alyssa Sendejo got a chance to talk to Santa Clause upon his visit to the Woodsboro Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Santa visits Elementary School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WOODSBORO – Santa Claus made a special visit to Woodsboro Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Santa visits elementary Grand jury indicts two dozen FSA announces committee election results ‘Well-oiled machine’ is heading for state finals Bobcats cage Wolves: Paves way to state Congratulations to Refugio Joy Ministries to host Christmas party County employees recognized Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 4 Try Outs for April 24th & 25th Production of "The Wild Women of Winedale" Sat, Jan 4, 2020 Jan 18 Free Vintage Movie Night - Some Like It Hot Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Feb 1 Marty Haggard - A Tribute to His Father, Merle Haggard Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 15 Free Vintage Movie Night - Breakfast at Tiffany's Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 22 Live Oak County Historical Commission Lecture Sat, Feb 22, 2020 Mar 5 Lunch N Learn: Cowboy Poetry & Songs Thu, Mar 5, 2020 Mar 14 Free Vintage Movie Night - The Magnificent Seven Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Mar 19 Free Lecture: The Cart Wars and the Goliad Hanging Tree with Dr. Raymond Starr Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 21 Patsy Torres as Patsy Cline Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Apr 11 Free Vintage Movie Night - Second Hand Lions Sat, Apr 11, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesAlfredo E. (Gene) Perez, Jr.Nine arrested on drug chargesAdrian RodriguezAngry words and outbursts: Things got heated when TWIA came to townMargarito FernandezKarnes County Deputies charge three after game room bust south of KenedyTony G. MedranoJesus P. De La RosaStudents at Odem Junior High receive career adviceGorilla, ninja & boogie man break into a store Images Collections100 years: Galloway & Sons celebrates centennial in Bee CountyGregory lights up the night with illuminated paradeCollege art Gallery closingWalmart pickup opensLit up in BeevilleSinton Courthouse lights the night with first tree in 25 yearsPortland gets lit with Parade of LightsG-P science fair winnersChristmas has already arrived at Aunt Aggie De’sSuper Bowl champions, thrice over CommentedWilliam Randel Lee (2)Elbert Williams (1)Mariano Elizalde Ortega (1)Abelario Gutierrez (1)Alfred Gilbert Guerra, (1)Barbara Paul (1)Francisco Doria Sr. (1) Newspaper Ads Great Sinton Editor Bulletin