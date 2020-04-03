NATIONAL – The US Small Business Administration has announced four new temporary programs to provide economic relief for small businesses that are facing a temporary loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemeic. They began processing applications Friday, April 3.
The Paycheck Protection Program
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance
Small business owners in all U.S. states, Washington D.C. and territories are eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000. Funds will be made available within three days of a successful application. This loan advance will not have to be repaid.
SBA Express Bridge Loans
This program allows small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly. These loans can be term loans or used to bridge the gap while applying for a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster loan. .
SBA Debt Relief
As part of SBA’s debt relief efforts,
• The SBA will automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of current 7(a) loans for a period of six months.
• The SBA will also automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of new 7(a) loans issued prior to September 27.
To apply for one of these programs visit https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program-ppp.
Full details will be published in an upcoming issue of the Refugio County Press.