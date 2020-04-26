NATIONAL – The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced four new temporary programs to provide economic relief for small businesses that are facing a temporary loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemeic. They began processing applications Friday, April 3.
These programs are for any small business with fewer than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons), private non-profit organization or 501 (c) (19) veterans organizations affected by coronavirus/COVID-19.
The Paycheck Protection Program
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Applications can be made through any existing SBA 7 (a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union and Farm Credit System that is participating.
The loan will be fully forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
Forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels.
Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time head count declines or if salaries and wages decrease.
Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance
Small business owners in all U.S. states, Washington D.C. and territories are eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000.
This advance will provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.
Funds will be made available within three days of a successful application. This loan advance will not have to be repaid.
SBA Express Bridge Loans
If a small business has an urgent need for cash while waiting for a decision and disbursement on an EIDL, they may qualify for an SBA Express Disaster Bridge Loan.
This program allows small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly. These loans can be term loans or used to bridge the gap while applying for a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster loan. .
SBA Debt Relief
As part of SBA’s debt relief efforts,
• The SBA will automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of current 7(a), 504 and microloans loans for a period of six months.
• The SBA will also automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of new 7(a) loans issued prior to Sept. 27.
For current SBA Serviced Disaster Loans that were in “regular servicing” status on March 1, the SBA is providing automatic deferments through Dec. 31.
To apply for one of these programs visit https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program-ppp.