REFUGIO – Rene Reyna and Michael Rocha, The Two Broke Cookers Barbecque team, will host their third annual Barbeque Scholarship Cook-off Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 & 8.
The event will be at the Refugio County Community Center, 305 Swift St., in Refugio and is sanctioned through the International Barbeque Cookers Association.
This fundraising event will help provide scholarships, in memory of Veronica Rocha, to graduating Refugio High School seniors.
The entry fee is $175 per team to compete in three meat categories. The categories are chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket. Volunteeers to be taste judges are needed, as well.
Prizes from first place to 10th place will be given for each meat category as follows: first place – $400, second place – $300, third place – $200, fourth place – $150, fifth place – $100, and sixth through tenth places – $50.
The grand champion will receive $500 and the reserve grand champion will be awarded $300.
The competition had 28 teams in 1018 and 24 teams in 2019. Twenty-one teams have signed up this year. The event sponsors would like that number to increase to at least 30.
Last year’s competitor’s included cooks who have appeared on the Food Network channel and the reality television show, BBQ Pitmasters.
The team welcomes local businesses and community leaders to participate in and/or make donations to the fundraiser.
Contact Michael Rocha at 361-543-5579, Rene Reyna at 361-548-2875 or Irene Garza at 361-739-8501.