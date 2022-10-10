Students in the Refugio and Woodsboro school districts appear to be adjusting well to new cell phone policies instituted this academic year.
Refugio ISD students now have a designated area in each classroom where they must place their cell phones, while Woodsboro ISD students must keep their cell phones out of sight or risk having them confiscated.
“I know some of the teachers anticipated that the students would be upset, but no students complained the first week of school, at least not to the teachers,” said Twyla Thomas, Refugio High School principal. “They’ve turned in their phones as directed. They then can use them during passing periods and lunch time. We really haven’t had any issues.”
“Our principals stated after the first week that they see kids interacting with each other more now, rather than looking at a device while walking in the hallway,” said David Segers, Woodsboro ISD superintendent.
Thomas said the new policy at Refugio ISD operates on an honor system.
“There’s probably some students who don’t turn their phones in or have one in their backpack,” Thomas said. “We’re not doing any body searches or anything like that. If we don’t see it or don’t hear it, we’re OK. If they say they don’t have a phone, we take their word for it.”
According to Thomas, there have been few phones confiscated from students so far this school year.
“There have been three occasions that I am aware of when a student didn’t turn their phone in at the beginning of the class period,” Thomas said. “Either the teacher saw it or it actually went off in class.”
The first offense of the policy at both school districts results in confiscation of the phone. The student can pick the phone up at the central office at the end of the school day. A second offense results in confiscation and a fine.
“The first time is really just a verbal warning,” Thomas said. “But if a student violates the rules again, the phone stays in the office and they have to pay $15 to get it back.”
“We don’t collect them at the door,” Segers said. “We allow the students to keep them on them. However, they have to be turned off during the school day. In the event that a cell phone is out, it is confiscated and taken to the office.”
Both school districts felt the need to update their policies to limit distractions in the classroom.
“Our policy has always been that students are not supposed to use their phones at all during instructional time unless it was strictly for instructional purposes led by the teacher,” Thomas said. “They had to keep them tucked away out of sight. There were still some students trying to sneak their cell phones, so that’s why we decided to have a designated area in each classroom where they can put their phone and not have the temptation to pull it out to see if they have any text messages or whatnot. The purpose of it is to make sure the students are focused and paying attention in class. If they’re doing what they’re supposed to do, we’re happy with that.”
“The whole point is not as much about the cell phone, it’s about not having distractions in the classroom so that the kids can learn,” Segers said. “We don’t want them operating in three or four different virtual platforms while they are also trying to learn algebra. Cell phones are not a bad thing. We just need to make sure we provide the opportunity for the kids to be focused on their education.”
