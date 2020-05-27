Second wind

WOODSBORO – A major economic investment via a new wind farm located in Refugio and Bee counties to join the existing wind farm nearby was discussed during a meeting of the Woodsboro Independent School District Board of Trustees.
One of the main items on the agenda was discussion and approval of an application for an agreement with RWE Renewables to place additional wind farm equipment within the boundaries of Woodsboro ISD.
Nathan Yates, a representative of RWE Renewables, said the wind is technically the second phase of an existing wind farm in the area but is considered to be a separate entity. He said RWE is a global energy company based in Austin which is focused primarily on renewable energy sources within the United States.
“We have 18 wind farms in the state of Texas, which has been very welcoming to the wind industry,” Yates said. “We’ve had a lot of success in this area.”
He said the Blackjack Creek Wind Farm would straddle the Refugio/Bee County line. The 240-megawatt facility, if the company moves forward with its plans, would cover 30,000 acres.
During construction of the wind farm, there will be an estimated 200 to 300 construction jobs in the area, and local businesses should also see a boost, Yates said.
“We prefer to locally source the construction jobs for whatever is needed -- it makes sense,” he said.
Neighboring San Patricio County also has a strong presence of wind farms, Yates said, adding that these facilities throughout the area have been very successful in generating electrical energy.
The expected lifespan of these wind farms is 30 years, Yates said, and in addition to construction jobs, a number of highly paid positions would help to operate and maintain the wind farms on a more permanent basis.
If the company proceeds with its plan for the Blackjack Creek Wind Farm, construction on the project would begin in early 2021, Yates said.
During construction, some of the largest cranes available are used in placing the massive wind turbines in place.
Already in place is the Cranell Wind Farm, a 220-megawatt wind farm located in Refugio County.
RWE, previously named E.On, commissioned that project in 2019. Located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas south market, the Crannel facility – which is similar in size to the proposed Refugio/Bee County facility – is powered by 100 Vestas V120 turbines and generates enough electricity to power more than 66,000 homes, according to a press release from the company.
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke has voiced his enthusiasm for the project.
“We look forward to a long-term relationship establishing sustainable jobs and strong-minded community partnerships,” he said.
As part of the application process, RWE sent Woodsboro ISD a check for $75,000 to help the district study the benefits of the proposed project and to hire its own legal counsel to represent the school district regarding the proposed wind farm.
Attorney Sara Leon was hired by the district to help review and process the application for agreement which would allow RWE to build the wind farm on a portion of property within WISD boundaries.
“This is the beginning of a multi-month process (to review and approve the proposal),” Leon told the board.
WISD Superintendent Janice Sykora said the Skidmore-Tynan School District, which would also benefit from the Blackjack Creek Wind Fam, has also retained Sara Leon & Associates to represent the district.
“We have fun work to do,” Leon told the board. “We get to bring a lot of value to the community and the school district.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.