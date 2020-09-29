by Jeff Osborne
Editor
REFUGIO – With no easy or inexpensive fixes available, the Refugio Independent School District Board of Trustees continues to explore options to repair or replace Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium, and got information from a financial adviser at a recent meeting.
Although an initial estimate of $1.5 to $5 million was discussed for repairing the stadium or constructing a new one, trustees are now looking at the possibility of $7 million to $10 million in costs, which would include the stadium itself, locker rooms, storage, a facility for buses and a track.
Funding options
Steve Perry, senior vice president with D.A. Davidson Companies Dallas area office, gave the board an overview of how the financial market could impact the district’s plans regarding financing work at the stadium.
Perry said because of the pandemic, interest rates were now close to an all-time low, but that financial uncertainty means financial markets are volatile.
One option the district could choose to finance stadium repairs or construction are general obligation bonds, which would require a special election and would allow the district to increase the tax rate by up to 50 cents (per $100 valuation). The bonds which would be issued would have a AAA rating, which is the highest financial rating, meaning that the district would benefit from lower interest rates.
Another option would be maintenance tax notes, which can be used for repairs, renovations and equipment and would be limited to 75 percent of the school district’s entire budget for the previous year, which was $10.4 million. That would give the district about $7.8 million to work with, and the note could be paid off over 20 years.
Perry said another option which is rarely used is a time warrant which is rarely used and would probably not be the best option for the district, but could stretch the costs over 50 years.
Financing possibilities
“I’ve put together a couple of scenarios — what ifs,” Perry said.One option would be for the district to borrow $10 million at 4 percent interest. That would increase the district’s tax rate by 10 cents per $100 property valuation and would last for 30 years to finance constriction.
Another option would be to increase the current tax rate up to 45 cents, Perry said, adding that “this takes you to the limit of debt capacity for the next 23 years and you wouldn’t be able to borrow money if something happened. Both scenarios would take up your debt capacity for a long time to come.
”To borrow $1.5 million for stadium repairs via a maintenance tax note with an interest rate of 2.5 percent would allow the district to make payments of $120,000 a year for 15 years. However, making repairs would not be expected to extend the life of the stadium for 15 years, according to information provided by experts at previous board meetings.
“If you get two or three years down the road you could have a bond election and could refinance (stadium costs),” Perry said.As for the timeline to secure funding, Perry estimated it would take four to six weeks, and that the board could accept or decline the terms once they were presented.
“I think interest rates should stay attractive for a while but we have a lot of volatility,” he said. “One thing that is keeping interest rates down is all the uncertainty.”
Potential costs
School board President Andy Rocha estimated construction work would cost the school “in the $7 million range.”
Superintendent Melissa Gonzales noted that Boynton, Williams and Associates Architects has said his previous estimate of $5 million for a new stadium didn’t include a bus barn, storage or locker rooms.“
The $7 million estimate would include the bus barn and dressing rooms but didn’t include the track,” Rocha said.
”Emerging from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and now being in the midst of a pandemic, “I know it’s a bad time to be talking about building a new stadium,” Rocha said. “I know we need it. We need to weigh what our options are going forward.”
He thanked Perry for his financial presentation, saying “this gives us something to chew on.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•