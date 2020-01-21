VICTORIA – Sentencing for Alfredo Placensia-Leon, owner of the Taqueria and Gumbo’s restaurants in Refugio, was continued Jan. 6, and will now resume March 3 in federal district court in Victoria.
Placensia, 48, pleaded guilty to “knowingly and for the purpose of evading reporting requirements of section 5313 (a) of Title 31, USC and the regulations promulgated thereunder, did conspire to structure, and assist in structuring transactions with domestic financial institutions, and did so while violating another law of the United States and as part of a pattern of illegal activity, involving more than $100,000 in a 12-month period of time.”
The range of punishment for the offense to which Placensia pled guilty includes a fine of up to $250,000 and/or up to five years in prison.
He will be sentenced U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey’s court in Victoria.
