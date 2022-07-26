Sheriff recovering from accidental gunshot wound

Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales is continuing his recovery from a gunshot wound sustained in an accidental discharge of his duty pistol on July 6.
According to RCSO Chief Deputy Gary Wright, Gonzales has started physical therapy. Wright said Gonzales was exiting his pickup when the pistol discharged. The bullet entered through the right side of Gonzales’ buttocks and continued through his left calf and into his left ankle.
Gonzales was taken to Refugio County Memorial Hospital before being transported to Corpus Christi’s Christus Spohn Hospital, where the bullet was removed from his ankle.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. on July 6 at a Refugio car mechanic shop, according to Wright.
The incident is being investigated by Cody Lankford of the Texas Rangers Office in Sinton.
Wright has assumed Gonzales’ duties in his absence.
Attempts by the Refugio County Press to contact Gonzales were unsuccessful.
