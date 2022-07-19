Sheriff wounded in accidental discharge of pistol

Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales is at home recovering from wounds sustained when his duty pistol accidentally discharged on July 6.
According to Refugio County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Gary Wright, the incident occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. at a Refugio car mechanic shop.
“He was picking up his truck. It had been worked on,” Wright said. “I was across the street.”
Wright said Gonzales entered his truck to check if the vehicle’s tail lights were working.
“He was sliding out of the truck and apparently he had his left leg on the ground already,” Wright said. “The firearm discharged.”
The bullet entered the right side of Gonzales’ buttocks, exited and entered his left calf before lodging in his left ankle.
Gonzales was immediately taken to Refugio County Memorial Hospital and transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi, where the bullet was removed from his ankle.
Wright said the pistol was thought to be in safety mode.
“There are several safety features on that weapon,” Wright said. “It actually won’t fire unless you have your hand on the grip. He said the hammer was not back, but for some reason it discharged.”
Wright has assumed Gonzales’ duties until his return.
The incident is being investigated by Cody Lankford of the Texas Rangers Office in Sinton.
