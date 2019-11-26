Silvas speaks at RCRSP meeting

REFUGIO – The Refugio County Retired School Personnel met Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio.
The program was given by officer Peter Silvas, School Resource Officer for Refugio ISD. Silvas explained how he became the SRO and described his responsibilities in that position. Student safety is a priority and Silvas says he is a positive influence for RISD students.
Items of discussion included information about the Children’s Book Project. Books will be donated to all third-grade students of Refugio County in December.
Volunteer hours are due by the December meeting. Hours shall be given to Gladys Knott for state submission.
It was unanimously decided to purchase a brick from the Refugio Education Foundation to be placed in the plaza area at RISD. Funds raised from this project will be used for RISD students within the classroom.
Door prizes were won by Cindy Clendennen, Liz Gold and Kathy Feuerbacher.
The next meeting will be the Christmas luncheon at the Broad Ax Cattle Company Thursday, Dec. 12.