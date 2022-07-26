Solar plant is a go

Refugio County commissioners paved the way for the construction of a solar plant in the northern part of the county during their meeting on July 12.
After a brief public hearing, the commissioners unanimously approved the creation of a reinvestment zone and adoption of a tax abatement with Opuntia Solar.
The project is expected to generate approximately 150 jobs during its construction phase, according to information provided by Opuntia Solar in its tax abatement application. One job will be created for ongoing maintenance and operations once construction has concluded.
According to the tax abatement application, Opuntia Solar estimates the county will receive $111,870 in tax revenue per year for 10 years based on the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) equivalent of the 70% tax abatement.
The Refugio County Reinvestment Zone-Opuntia will be located on over 5,000 acres of land bordered on the east by U.S. Highway 77 and the south by State Highway 239.
The solar plant will provide a maximum of 100 megawatts of power and 50 megawatts of battery storage.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 with completion scheduled for mid- to late-2024.
The initial tax abatement year will be 2025 and the first payment to the county will be in 2026.
Opuntia Solar has offered to support the nearest volunteer fire department with an annual support payment of $3,500 and provide onsite training for county firefighters.
There was no public comment during the public hearing.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a road use agreement with Opuntia Solar.
